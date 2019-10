Scott Co. got back into the win column with the 57-21 blowout of Ryle on Friday.

After being shutout last week for the first time in 18 seasons, the Cardinals exploded against the Raiders, rushing for 383 yards and five scores. Bronson Brown led the winners with 171 yards on 16 carries, including three scores. Phillip Garner picked up 127 yards on 12 carries. Garner found the end zone twice.

Scott Co. (6-1) also blocked a punt.

The Cardinals host Grant Co. next week.