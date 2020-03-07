Scott Co. stuns Lexington Catholic, 65-62

At one point this season, Scott Co. was 9-12 and searching for answers. The Cardinals are 10-4 since and after Saturday’s 65-62 win over Lexington Catholic in the boys’ 11th Region finals, headed to their fourth-straight Boys' Sweet 16.

"From where we started, to where are right now...,” first-year head coach Tim Glenn started, before failing to find the words.

That’s because his Cardinals had just upset the Knights, winners of 31 of 33 games.

Scott Co. (19-16) got a monster game from Terrin Hamilton, who finished with a team-high 23 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Bellarmine signee Ben Johnson led Lexington Catholic with 23 points.

Chase Grigsby chipped in 12 points for the winners. Mikaleb Coffey added 10.

“Look, there aren't too many things that move me to tears,” Glenn said. “My wife, getting married, the Lord coming into my heart, Kentucky basketball and this moment. For this school and this team, these guys just willed their way to win. I'm just so proud of them."

