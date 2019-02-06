Scott Co.'s Covington named Athlete of the Week

With an injury to Mr. Basketball candidate Michael Moreno, Scott Co. guard Glenn Covington has filled in and become a budding star.

Against Henry Clay last week, Covington was on fire.

"When Glenn is out there getting after it, he is as good as any guard in the state of Kentucky," coach Billy Hicks said.

In the first half against the Blue Devils, Covington buried six three-pointers. After the game, Hicks was comparing Covington to a former UK star.

"Is that Tayshaun Prince out there?" Hicks asked, referencing Prince's three-point outburst against North Carolina at Rupp Arena.

"I didn't know I was back that far,” Covington said of some of his three-pointers. “I was shooting and felt good. I was hitting my shots and it was going in, and the sixth one, I was like might as well. I hit all those shots and might as well keep it going."

By the end of the night, Covington had scored a career-high 33 points. He kept it rolling on the following day with 20 points against Walton-Verona. As the saying goes, “Shooters shoot.”

"Like any shooter you have to give him leeway,” Hicks said. “Green light and those things. However, couple of those against Henry Clay we call those ‘better make shots.’

“You can take it but you better make it. If you miss it you are coming out."

But Covington made those shots and the Cardinals roll on. When everything is clicking, Scott Co. players know how good their team can be. After last year’s loss in the finals, the Cards are ready to finish the deal.

"Truth be told, we don't talk about it much,” Hicks said. “But, I’m sure they do."

"We have that one goal and we didn’t finish it last year, and we just want to finish,” Covington added.

