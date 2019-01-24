Scott Co.'s Hicks one win shy of reaching 1,000

Scott Co. boys' basketball coach Billy Hicks stands at 999 career wins. With a win on Thursday at Douglass, Hicks will become the 29th high school basketball coach in the country to win 1,000.

Hicks began his career at Evarts High School in 1978. He’s since coached Harlan, Corbin and has been at Scott Co. since 1994. Hicks has 687 wins with the Cardinals.

Currently, there are four active boys’ basketball coaches with 1,000 or more wins: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei (CA) is the all-time leader with 1,129 wins.

Scott Co. and Douglass tip at 7:30. WKYT will have highlights from the game at 11 p.m.

