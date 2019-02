Scott County overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Frankfort 56-51 in the 11th Region Semifinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Bryce Long with 14 points. Lorenzo Williams added 11 points and Glenn Covington had 10 points.

Frankfort, who was trying to make its first appearance in the region finals since 1971, was led by 15 points from Jackson Twombly.

Scott County advances to Friday's 11th Region Final for the fourth-straight year where they will face Henry Clay.