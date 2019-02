Scott County continued its incredible season with a 74-46 win over Walton-Verona Saturday night at the Jock Sutherland Classic at Lafayette High School.

The Cardinals improve to 25-1 and they stay unbeaten against schools from Kentucky. Glenn Covington scored 20 points in the win and Diablo Stewart added 13.

In the nightcap, Lafayette beat Lexington Christian 62-51. Javen Hardin led the Generals with 24 points and Ray Surratt added 15.