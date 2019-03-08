Scott County advances in Boys' Sweet Sixteen defeating Butler, 66-45

Scott County advanced to the semifinal of the Boys' Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Friday night with a win over Butler, 66-45.

The Cardinals dominated the second half and will play in the semifinals for their second straight season.

Butler Traditional High School trailed early but fought back to cut the Scott County lead to 25-22 at halftime. The Golden Bears kept the game close through the third quarter. They trailed 31-30 with 3:38 left in the period.

But, Scott County began to pull away in the final minute of the third, extending their lead to 42-35 with 55 seconds to go.

The Cardinals finished the game on a 30-12 run and won 66-45 to advance to the semifinals.

Scott County will take on the winner of the Madisonville North-Hopkins vs. Warren Central quarterfinals game.