Michael Moreno erupted for 25 points and 10 rebounds and Scott County pounded Warren Central 70-52 to advance to Sunday's Boys' Sweet 16 title game against Trinity.

Glenn Covington hit four triples and finished with 16 points in the win for Scott County and Diablo Stewart scored 15 points.

The Cardinals will look to avenge last year's loss to Covington Catholic in the championship game.

Sunday's title game at Rupp Arena is set for 2pm.