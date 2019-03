The Scott County girls jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Henry Clay and never looked back in Tuesday's 11th Region Final. The Lady Cardinals defeated the Blue Devils 82-42 to earn a second-straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

Maaliya Owens scored a game-high 19 points for Scott County. Kenady Tompkins had 14 points and Juliette Smith added 14 points.

Kiya Thompson had a team-high 15 points for Henry Clay.

With the win, Scott County improves to 33-1 overall.