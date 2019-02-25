Scott County tops Madison Central in 11th Region opener

Updated: Mon 10:14 PM, Feb 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) -- Diablo Stewart led all scorers with 24 points, Glenn Covington added 18 points and Scott County beat Madison Central 77-66 Monday night in Richmond to advance to Wednesday's 11th Region semifinals against Frankfort.

The Panthers beat Dunbar 78-68, setting up Wednesday night's date at EKU's McBrayer Arena.

In Monday's win, the Cardinals forced 30 Madison Central turnovers.

Scott County improves to 30-3 with Monday's win and Madison Central ends its season with a 17-14 record. Kole Browne and Isaiah Cozart each scored 19 points for the Indians.

 
