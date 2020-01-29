Scott County's Morgan Defoor named Athlete of the Week

After a season that featured 34 wins and a trip to the state quarterfinals, Scott county entered this season with lofty expectations. Still, after a three-game losing streak in December, Morgan Defoor said she was kicked off the team after a locker room confrontation with her head coach.

"That was the biggest we bumped heads, but we have bumped heads before, " said Defoor. "The day it happened, we didn't speak the rest of the day. We calmed down the next day. I am his TA (teacher assistant), so I came into school, and I talked to him because I wanted to finish out my senior year, and I want him to be my coach to finish it."

After both parties calmed down, Morgan rejoined the team and used that speedbump as a rallying point.

"I think it brought us closer as a team," said Defoor. "When we got back, me and him both talked to the team. We all got back on the same page, and it helped us to go forward."

With the team closer than ever, the cards entered last week's Toyota classic on a four-game winning streak and in the quarters again Lincoln County, Defoor erupting for 34 points.

"It started a big week, but really Great Crossing is what got me going," said Defoor.

The semis featured the first-ever battle of the birds with their new rivals from Great Crossing High School.

"I wanted to make a statement," said Defoor. "I wanted to let them know that Scott County is still where it's at, and they shouldn't have left, but they did, and I wanted to play how I play."

How's this for a statement. The senior star scored a Toyota Classic and school record 54 points.

"That's the kind of player she is," said Scott County head coach Steve Helton. "She is the most dynamic player we have ever coached here at Scott County. We have been here 20 years, and we have had some talented players on our roster. I love the competitor."

And in Saturday's title game against Simon Kenton, Morgan capped a remarkable week with the game-winner.