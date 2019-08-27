Scott County's Philip Garner named Athlete of the Week

Just over a year ago, Philip Garner ran for 53 yards in the season opener, but what should've been his breakout year ended one week later with a serious injury.

“Broke his ankle in week two," said Scott County head coach Jim McKee. "Was out until Week 13. Missed eleven weeks. 29 ACT, never made a B, you want to see kids like that succeed.”

When that injury happened, Philip was frustrated, but he forged ahead to get back to full strength.

“The journey was extremely difficult, said Garner. "There was a period of time where I was going to physical therapy three times a day. I wasn’t sure I would ever be back. It was tough, very painful. I’m glad I’m back let’s just say that.”

Now a senior, Philip had a performance for the ages in the first-ever Battle of the Birds. He had seven carries, 220 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over Great Crossing.

“When I got hurt last year, I was hoping for a couple of senior performances like that, but I didn’t think week one it would happen," said Garner.

Not only did Philip average 31 yards a carry, but every single one of his yards came before halftime to earn the game's MVP.

“Not being able to participate last year killed me," said Garner. "Watching them every Friday night and watching them practice every day motivated me to come back and be better than ever.”

