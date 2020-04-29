Secretariat is 7-2 early favorite in virtual Kentucky Derby

Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte pose in the winner's circle after winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 5, 1973. Secretariat won the 99th Run for the Roses in a record 1:59 2/5, becoming the first horse to complete the 1 1/4-mile course for the Kentucky Derby in less than two minutes. Holding on at left is groom Ed Sweet. (AP Photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race between all 13 Triple Crown winners.

The computer-generated race will be shown on NBC on Saturday, the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it.

The virtual Derby will use computer-generated imagery of the 13 horses running the 1 1/4-mile race at Churchill Downs. Secretariat got the No. 3 post position in a random draw. He was a two-time Horse of the Year. In 1973, he swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths.

 