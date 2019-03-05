Selections announced for All-OVC teams

EKU senior Nick Mayo is only the second player in the 71-year history of the OVC to be named first-team all-conference four times.

Mayo ranked second in the OVC and 10th in the country in scoring (23.7 points-per-game) during the regular season. He also led the OVC in free throw percentage (86.4%), tied for second in blocks-per-game (1.8) and ranked fourth in rebounds-per-game (8.7).

Mayo finishes fifth on the OVC's all-time scoring list and 145th on the NCAA's all-time scoring list for 2,316 points.

Murray State's Ja Morant has been named the OVC Player of the Year. The projected top five NBA Draft pick ranks in the top ten nationally in points, rebounds and double-doubles.

As for Morehead State, Jordan Walker has been named to the First Team and Lamontray Harris has been named to the second team.

The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the OVC Tournament and will play SIU-Edwardsville Wednesday night at 7:30.

2018-19 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Teams

OVC Player of the Year: Ja Morant, Murray State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Shaq Buchanan, Murray State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Nick Muszynski, Belmont

OVC Coach of the Year: Rick Byrd, Belmont

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

Ja Morant, Murray State

Dylan Windler, Belmont

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Jason Burnell, Jacksonville State

Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

Kevin McClain, Belmont

Jordan Walker, Morehead State

Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Shaq Buchanan, Murray State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

Chris Porter-Bunton, Austin Peay

Marlon Hunter, Jacksonville State

Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

Lamontray Harris, Morehead State

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, Tennessee State

Quintin Dove, UT Martin

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois

Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

Darnell Cowart, Murray State

Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky