Selections announced for All-OVC teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- EKU senior Nick Mayo is only the second player in the 71-year history of the OVC to be named first-team all-conference four times.
Mayo ranked second in the OVC and 10th in the country in scoring (23.7 points-per-game) during the regular season. He also led the OVC in free throw percentage (86.4%), tied for second in blocks-per-game (1.8) and ranked fourth in rebounds-per-game (8.7).
Mayo finishes fifth on the OVC's all-time scoring list and 145th on the NCAA's all-time scoring list for 2,316 points.
Murray State's Ja Morant has been named the OVC Player of the Year. The projected top five NBA Draft pick ranks in the top ten nationally in points, rebounds and double-doubles.
As for Morehead State, Jordan Walker has been named to the First Team and Lamontray Harris has been named to the second team.
The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the OVC Tournament and will play SIU-Edwardsville Wednesday night at 7:30.
2018-19 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Teams
OVC Player of the Year: Ja Morant, Murray State
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Shaq Buchanan, Murray State
OVC Freshman of the Year: Nick Muszynski, Belmont
OVC Coach of the Year: Rick Byrd, Belmont
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
Ja Morant, Murray State
Dylan Windler, Belmont
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Jason Burnell, Jacksonville State
Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
Kevin McClain, Belmont
Jordan Walker, Morehead State
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Shaq Buchanan, Murray State
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
Chris Porter-Bunton, Austin Peay
Marlon Hunter, Jacksonville State
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Lamontray Harris, Morehead State
Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, Tennessee State
Quintin Dove, UT Martin
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Darnell Cowart, Murray State
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky