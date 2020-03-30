Sestina reflects on season, missing NCAA Tournament

It was supposed to be madness. The week the Kentucky Wildcats made a return trip to the Final Four, and for a guy like grad transfer Nate Sestina, his first opportunity to experience the NCAA Tournament.

"It like didn't hit me at first, said Sestina. "I was just like holy cow this is, this whole thing is crazy, and then my mom called me, and that's when it like hit me because she was like I'm so sorry that you didn't get to play and I was like wow I really don't."

But even then, the news of no March Madness didn't sink in.

"I went home for a week, and I was just like, I don't know why I was just like waiting for a phone call or a text to say hey get back let's start practicing again," said Sestina.

Now back in Lexington, Sestina is like many athletes across the country. He's rying to stay in basketball shape as best as possible.

"It's been crazy trying to figure out places to work out," said Sestina. "I'm trying to find places to shoot. So I just kind of hang out and do some at-home workouts and stuff, and everything just kind of blends together."

Sestina came to Kentucky to elevate his chances of playing professionally, something he still intends to do. No matter how long he has to wait.

"That's been a goal of mine since I was a little kid, and it's kind of right out there in front of me," said Sestina. "I'm really excited to see where it goes and kind of see the doors that have opened up since coming here. So God willing everything happens the way it supposed to, and this whole coronavirus thing kind of comes to an end, and I can get started on that sooner rather than later."