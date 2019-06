Tied 6-6 in the eighth inning, Beechwood and Breckinridge County has been postponed until Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. due to severe weather in Kentucky.

This quarterfinal game in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament entered a weather delay due to lightning at 7:53 p.m. and they announced the postponement at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Tates Creek and Pleasure Ridge Park will begin their game 30 minutes after the first game concludes on Wednesday morning.