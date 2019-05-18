Sharp-shooting Tyler Herro set to make splash in the NBA

Shooting the three ball and shooting it well is the ultimate equalizer in the NBA. To contend for a championship, teams needs sharp-shooters and that's where Tyler Herro steps in.

The Milwaukee product hit 60 threes in his lone season at Kentucky and when you pair that with his toughness and much-improved defense, you get a very intriguing prospect in June's NBA draft.

"I am pretty confident," said Herro. "That is part of my game, shooting. I think there is a lot more to it, but I think I can step in right away as long as I am physically ready to make some threes."

As for what Tyler needs to work on before he begins his NBA career, his answer is simple.

"I think just getting stronger and being able to hold my ground defensively," said Herro. "Everyone says my defense has improved and I really battle and compete on that end."

Much like Keldon Johnson, Tyler is expected to get drafted somewhere in the 15-25 range, but no matter his destination, one team is getting a fearless guard that can contribute from day one.