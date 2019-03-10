Shinn's walk-off homer caps UK's sweep of Middle Tennessee

Ryan Shinn hit Kentucky's first walk-off homer since 2016 on Sunday afternoon to complete the Wildcats' sweep of Middle Tennessee.

The walk-off is Kentucky's second in the first nine games at Kentucky Proud Park. With the weekend sweep, the Wildcats improve to 11-4.

In Game 1, Grant Macciocchi pitched 6.1 shutout innings, giving up one hit, striking out seven and walking none. Jaren Shelby cleared the bases in the seventh to spark the 7-0 win.

In Game 2, Shelby notched another RBI for a 1-0 lead and T.J. Collett singled in the third to tie the game 2-2. Down 4-3 in the ninth, Shinn hit that walk-off blast to win the game 5-4.

Kentucky continues its home stand on Tuesday when SIU-Edwardsville comes to town for a 4:00 first pitch.