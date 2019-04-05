Shorebirds win second straight, drop Legends to 0-2

The Delmarva Shorebirds scored twice in the second inning and added a solo homer in the sixth inning to beat the Lexington Legends 3-0 Friday night.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Zach Haake made his debut with Lexington on the mound, but gave up two runs and suffered the loss. He only allowed two hits and struck out four in his first Single-A start.

Robert Neustrom delivered the knockout blow in the sixth with a solo blast to right field. The series resumes Saturday night at 6:35.