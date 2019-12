Kelly Niece led Simon Kenton to a 42-41 win over Dunbar on Friday in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

Niece scored 13 points for the winners.

Dunbar was led by Shyhiem Drew, who scored 12 points. He was the only Bulldogs' player in double figures.

Dunbar (2-6) will face North Oldham at 1 p.m. on Saturday.