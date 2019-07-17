Six Wildcats playing in the Barbasol Championship

The Barbasol Championship tees off Thursday morning in Nicholasville with a half dozen Kentucky Wildcats in the field.

UK sophomore Cullan Brown received an amateur exemption last week and will be joined by former UK players Steve Flesch, Chip McDaniel, Lukas Euler, Cooper Musselman and Stephen Stallings Jr.

It's the second-straight year playing in the even for McDaniel and Musselman, which should help their nerves.

"Last year I was extremely nervous heading into it," said Musselman. "I feel a little bit more comfortable this year. Having some of my old teammates around makes it feel little bit more relaxed."

"I feel more comfortable this year," said McDaniel. "Last year was my first start on tour, and now I've had a few under my belt so I feel a lot more comfortable, and you know it's fun being out here with former teammates."

Stephen Stallings will tee off at 9:48 a.m., followed by Cooper Musselman at 9:59 a.m. Lukas Euler starts his round on the back nine with a 9:59 a.m. tee time. Steve Flesch also begins on the back nine at 2:26 p.m. Chip McDaniel tees off at 2:59 p.m., and Cullan Brown tees off on the back nine at 2:59 p.m.

