Ryan Shinn continued his hot streak Saturday afternoon with three more hits, including a three-run blast, but Texas Tech scored six runs in the sixth inning and beat Kentucky for the second straight day 10-7.

Shinn, the senior outfielder, has six hits in two games down in Lubbock.

Kentucky (3-2) will send freshman lefty Dillon Marsh to the mound on Sunday as the Cats look to avoid the series sweep. First pitch is set for 2:00 ET.