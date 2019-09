Preston Stacy scored the first touchdown of the night to make it 7-0 Henry Clay, but Pulaski County scored 28 unanswered points to beat the Blue Devils 28-7 Friday night.

Eastern Kentucky commit Jake Sloan caught 12 passes for 64 yards and the final touchdown of the night to cap the 28-7 win.

Pulaski County (3-1) hosts Madison Southern on September 20.

Henry Clay (0-3) visits Douglass on September 20.