Smith agrees to deal with Packers worth $66 million

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKYT) - Za’Darius Smith has agreed to sign a new deal with the Green Bay packers that will pay the former UK linebacker $66 million over four years.

The deal will include a $20 million signing bonus.

Smith led the Ravens with 8 ½ sacks last season, finishing with 60 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, 17th best for edge rushers in the NFL.

The former fourth-round pick out of Kentucky will get $34.5 million in the first two years of the deal, Sports Trust Advisors is reporting. The deal cannot be finalized until Wednesday.

 
