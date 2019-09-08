Smith embracing 'next man up' mentality as new UK starter

Last season at Troy, the starting quarterback got injured in week seven and Sawyer Smith had to step in under center to lead the Trojans.

He went 5-2 as the starter down the stretch, including a bowl win over Buffalo.

Saturday night, in relief of Terry Wilson, Smith threw a touchdown to Ahmad Wagner on his very first pass in a Kentucky uniform. He finished 5/9 for 76 yards, including a second touchdown pass to Lynn Bowden Jr.

He has proved time and time again that he can shine as the starting quarterback.

"If there is any drop off, it's not going to go good, it's not going to go your way," said Smith. "You need to be ready and be ready to go. Next man up is a cliche thing to say but that is how it is right now."

"Sawyer played in plenty of games like this," said running back Kavosiey Smoke. "I saw him when he was at Troy. It's time for him to step up and when it's his time, I think Sawyer is gonna ball."

Smith will be Kentucky's starting quarterback when the Wildcats host No. 9 Florida on September 14.