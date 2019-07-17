Snell holds football camp in Lexington

Kentucky’s favorite running back making a much anticipated return to Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Benny Snell, UK’s all-time rushing leader, was conducting a camp at Lexington Catholic High School. Hundreds of kids getting a picture taken with the Steelers’ 4th-round draft pick and hoping to learn a few pointers from Snell.

“I wish I had this when I was little,” said Snell. “I’m just glad that I get an opportunity like this. You know I get to give back and show the ropes and give them tips early."

Snell, who is getting ready for Steelers’ camp to open next Thursday, is nothing short of a hero in Kentucky, but in Pittsburgh it’s like he is entering the UK campus for the first time.

"Really this is just making feel like a freshman again. I've got to fill my role on special teams, I've got to earn my respect from the vets, some older guys. And that's what I've been doing. They notice me and they help me out here and there when I do some things wrong but you know, it's all good and it's all gold. So it's go time."