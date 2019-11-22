Somerset pounds McLean Co., 41-6

Somerset advanced to its second-straight state semifinal game, whipping McLean Co. 41-6 in Class 2A on Friday night.

A Kaiya Sheron touchdown pass to Kade Grundy on Somerset’s first possession of the game gave the Brian Jumpers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Somerset tailback Cam Austin took over after that. First, Austin scored from 10 yards out to give the Jumpers a 13-0 lead. Austin scored again in the first quarter, this time going in from 19 yards. Somerset led it 20-0 at that point.

In the second quarter, Austin’s third touchdown of the night gave Somerset a 34-0 lead.

Sheron hooked up with Grundy for a 39-yard score just before half, giving the Jumpers a 41-0 lead going into the halftime locker room.

