Somerset claimed its school's first state football championship on Saturday thanks in part to a big performance by quarterback Kaiya Sheron.

The junior connected with Tate Madden for a go-ahead touchdown on the final play of the game to give Somerset a 34-31 win over Mayfield.

Sheron, who has an offer from the University of Kentucky, finished the season with 3,200 yards passing, 941 yards rushing and 36 total touchdowns.