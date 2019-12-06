Somerset ready to claim 1st football title

Somerset has never won a state football title. They're opponent Saturday in the 2-A state final, Mayfield, has won 12. From that standpoint it is a David vs. Goliath matchup. However, the Briar Jumpers are for real. This 2019 team, arguably, could be Somerset'sr best gridiron squad ever.

The Jumpers last trip to the championship game was 2009. That was the first year of the Robbie Lucas era. These Jumpers are locked in and completely focused on making history.

"To be quite honest with you we have dove into getting ready for Mayfield," said Lucas. "So there's not a lot of feelings and there's not a lot of emotion or anything like that."

Schools who reach this point of any sport almost always have some sort of fanfare, but Coach Lucas' guys want no part of it.

"It is simply preparation mode to make sure our kids are ready to play. They want to be businesslike. They have turned down a pep rally and they turned down a couple of other things. They want to keep everything businesslike. They want to keep us on the schedule like we have been and they really enjoy the business and the blue-collar mentality of going to work."