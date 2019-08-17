Somerset returns plenty of talent from last year's semifinal appearance

The Somerset Briar Jumpers return pretty good talent in 2019. The issue at least early on is the experience department.

"Even though we lost a lot, I think we're gonna shock some people this year with what we have," said running back Jase Bruner.

One of the guys they have returning is quarterback Kaiya Sheron who is grabbing D-1 offers including one from Kentucky. He is entering his junior year and directs a potentially lethal offense.

"We can give it to a number of guys and they can take it to the house," said Bruner. "Kick off, long passes, short passes, and Kaiya with his arm and his legs, a number of running backs, number of wide receivers."

"He is athletic," said head coach Robbie Lucas. "I know a lot of people don't think he is fast. He is much faster then people give him credit for. He is long-legged so he does not look as fast on film but he runs the ball well if he throws the ball well and I think in two years, if he continues to work the way he is, I think he's going to be just fine."

Defensively is where Somerset could hang their hat. Robbie Lucas did lose several big guns, but don't be surprised at seasons end if the Jumpers are playing in late November again.

"They absolutely have played their lights out in the last couple of years and I want to see us continue to do that," said Lucas. "Early on it may not be pretty. I think the effort will be there and the execution will come a little bit later."

Somerset opens the 2019 season on August 23 at home against Rockcastle County.