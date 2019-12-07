Somerset stuns Mayfield on final play to win first-ever state title

With no time left on the clock, Kaiya Sheron fired a 20-yard touchdown strike to Tate Madden to send Somerset past Mayfield 34-31 in the Class 2A state title game.

This is the Briar Jumpers' first state championship in school history.

With 7:07 left in the fourth quarter, Mayfield scored a pair of touchdowns in eleven seconds to take a 31-28 lead over Somerset.

The Briar Jumpers eventually got the ball back with less than 30 seconds to play and as time expired, Mayfield was flagged for pass interference.

On the next play, Kaiya Sheron found Tate Madden for the game-winning touchdown.

Somerset ends its historic season with a 14-1 record.