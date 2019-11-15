Somerset tops Lexington Christian 28-26 in 2A thriller

Updated: Fri 11:50 PM, Nov 15, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Trailing 14-13 at halftime, Somerset surged ahead in the second half and held off Lexington Christian 28-26 to advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

With 9:04 left in the fourth quarter, Jayden Barnhardt found Dearious Smith for the touchdown to cut the Briar Jumper lead to 22-20, but Kaiya Sheron fired a strike to Kade Grundy to extend that lead to 28-20 with 3:43 left in the game.

LCA answered back with a touchdown to cut the lead to 28-26, but could not convert the two-point conversion and then with time winding down, Tate Madden picked off Barnhardt to seal the win.

The Briar Jumpers will host McLean County on November 22.

 
