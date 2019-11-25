Mark Elder out at Eastern Kentucky

A source has confirmed to WKYT that Mark Elder will not be retained as head coach at Eastern Kentucky.

In four seasons as head coach of the Colonels, Elder finished 21-24 and went 7-5 this season. He had a 15-16 mark in OVC play. He was in the final year of his contract.

EKU has missed the FCS playoffs in five straight seasons.

Elder was hired in December of 2015 and just finished his fourth season in Richmond.

“On behalf of the university and athletics department, I want to thank Mark for his hard work, diligent effort and contributions to EKU football,” Sandy said. “We all wish Mark and his family nothing but the best.”

A search for Eastern Kentucky’s next head football coach will begin immediately.

