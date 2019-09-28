South Carolina pounds Kentucky 24-7, drops Wildcats to 2-3

South Carolina ended its five-game losing streak to Kentucky Saturday night with a 24-7 win in Columbia at Williams-Brice Stadium.

On the Gamecocks' first possession of the night, they went 75 yards in 11 plays and Tavien Feaster scored from 2-yards out to give South Carolina the 7-0 lead.

On Kentucky's first possession of the night, Sawyer Smith threw an interception. In his first three starts at Kentucky, he has turned the ball over on his first drive every time.

The only other score in the first half came in the second quarter. Parker White hit a 26-yard field goal to give South Carolina a 10-0 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Sawyer Smith fumbled on a strip sack and on the very next play, Rico Dowdle rumbled in from 30 yards out to extend South Carolina's lead to 17-0.

Feaster would score again in the fourth before Chris Rodriguez scored the lone touchdown of the night for Kentucky.