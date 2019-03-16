Southwestern beats Male, advances to Sweet 16 title game

In its first-ever Girls' Sweet 16 appearance, Southwestern is set to play for the championship on Sunday after beating Male 52-42 at Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

The Warriors will face Ryle at 2pm on Sunday in the title game. The Lady Raiders beat Owensboro Catholic 55-43 in the early semifinal.

In Saturday's win, Kallie Sheron led Southwestern with 16 points and seven rebounds. Regi Cundiff added 11 points in 18 minutes of action.

Kynidi Striverson led Male with 16 points.