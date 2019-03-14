Southwestern tops Collins, advances to first Sweet 16 quarterfinals

In their Girls' Sweet 16 debut, the Southwestern Lady Warriors beat Collins 58-47 to advance to Friday's quarterfinals against the winner between North Laurel and Henderson County.

Kallie Sheron led Southwestern with 18 points and three of her teammates finished in double figures. Kennedy Harris scored 13, Regi Cundiff added 11 points and Alexa Smiddy scored 10 points.

Southwestern (25-5) will play Friday night at Rupp Arena at 8:00.

Olivia Federle was the only Collins player in double figures with 16 points.