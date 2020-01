Wyatt Vieth scored a game-high 30 points and St. Henry held off Frankfort 77-70 Sunday afternoon in Richmond to win the All "A" Classic.

The Panthers got within five points with 2:30 left in the game, but the Crusaders pulled away to win the title.

After losing nine straight games, Frankfort had won six in a row to reach Sunday's championship at Eastern Kentucky University.

Jackson Twombly led the Panthers with 17 points.