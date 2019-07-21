Stallings finishes 11-under to pace Kentucky trio at Barbasol

By  | 
Posted:

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -- Former Kentucky Wildcat Stephen Stallings Jr. finished 11-under par to lead a trio of current and former Cats at the Barbasol Championship.

He finished in a tie for 45th after a final round 70.

Current Kentucky sophomore Cullan Brown made his PGA Tour debut this weekend at Keene Trace and shot 10-under par to finish in 53rd.

He had rounds of 72-68-67-71 and buried seven birdies on Saturday in his best round of the weekend.

Chip McDaniel posted a finish of 68th at 8-under for the tournament. He had rounds of 71-67-72-71 and has appeared in seven PGA events since graduating from Kentucky.

Jim Herman won the Barbasol Championship over Kelly Kraft.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus