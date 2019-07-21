Stallings finishes 11-under to pace Kentucky trio at Barbasol

Former Kentucky Wildcat Stephen Stallings Jr. finished 11-under par to lead a trio of current and former Cats at the Barbasol Championship.

He finished in a tie for 45th after a final round 70.

Current Kentucky sophomore Cullan Brown made his PGA Tour debut this weekend at Keene Trace and shot 10-under par to finish in 53rd.

He had rounds of 72-68-67-71 and buried seven birdies on Saturday in his best round of the weekend.

Chip McDaniel posted a finish of 68th at 8-under for the tournament. He had rounds of 71-67-72-71 and has appeared in seven PGA events since graduating from Kentucky.

Jim Herman won the Barbasol Championship over Kelly Kraft.