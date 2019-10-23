Stanley Garner announces intent to leave UK football program

Redshirt freshman Stanley Garner is the second UK football player this week to announce his intentions to leave the program.

On his Twitter account, Garner said he will enter the transfer portal to explore transfer opportunities.

On Monday, Louisville native Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff announced he was leaving the program.

Garner was rated the 37th-best cornerback coming out of high school in Fort Lauderdale. Garner appeared in six game this year. He had an unassisted tackle against Eastern Michigan.

