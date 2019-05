Start times for EKU’s upcoming home football games were released on Tuesday.

The Colonels open the 2019 season at home against Valparaiso on Thursday, Aug. 29. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

Here is the rest of the EKU home schedule:

Aug. 29 7 p.m. Valparaiso

Sept. 28 6 p.m. Tennessee State

Oct. 5 3 p.m. Tennessee-Martin

Nov. 2 1 p.m. Austin Peay

Nov. 16 1 p.m. Tennessee Tech