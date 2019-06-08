State championship between Tates Creek, McCracken Co. pushed to Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Saturday night's state championship game between Tates Creek and McCracken County has been postponed until Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The Commodores beat Breckinridge County 5-1 on Saturday afternoon and McCracken County beat Trinity 6-5 in the second semifinal.

The following is a statement from the KHSAA:

Due to this evening’s weather forecast, the championship game of the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament has been postponed until 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Gates will open for fans at 12 p.m. and all tickets already purchased for tonight’s game will be honored tomorrow.

 
