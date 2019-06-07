State softball tourney postponed for a week

The 2019 KHSAA State Softball Tournament has been postponed to Friday, June 14, it was announced on Friday.

Due to heavy rains in the Lexington area, the quarterfinal games will be played in a continuous format next week, beginning at 10 a.m., at UK’s John Cropp Stadium.

"Though this was not an easy decision to make, it was one we reached after consulting with the University of Kentucky, our softball staff, and others in an effort to provide an optimal experience for the participants in the best interest of our member schools," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. "Postponing the games till next weekend will prevent our teams from having to wait out the weather on an hourly basis, while also incurring additional expenses through extended lodging and travel. Every effort continues to be made for an optimal participant experience, especially in those areas we can control."

The semifinals are planned for Saturday, June 15. The championship game is slated for Sunday, June 16.

