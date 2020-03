The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The team placed the franchise tag on the former Kentucky Wildcat just ahead of the NFL-mandated deadline for clubs to use the designation.

The move means Dupree, who collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag. That number would likely change if Dupree reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15.