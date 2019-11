Kentucky left guard Logan Stenberg announced on Friday that he has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl. Stenberg made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound senior out of Madison, Ala. has been a starter on UK's offensive line since his sophomore season. Stenberg hasn't missed a game as a starter.

In 2018, Stenberg was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will be played on Jan. 25 in Mobile, Ala.