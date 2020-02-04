Stenberg anxious for next chapter of football life

Scary. That's how Logan Stenberg describes the uncertainty of the next phase in his football life.

"You just spent five years of your life working towards one singular goal, with this group of people and this city," the former Wildcat guard said on Tuesday. "Knowing that all that's about to change, you're going to go to a new city, a new team, it's scary, but humbling and just glad to be part of it."

Stenberg will attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month. The Madison, Ala. native said he needs to improve his strength and speed before working out on the NFL's biggest stage.

And he'll be picking his UK coaches' brains.

"It's really just Xs and Os, just going over the game and making sure you understand, so that when you're in those meetings, you don't look dumb, so you know the schemes"

Stenberg says playing in the NFL is about technique.

"Everybody is good. It's all about getting your hands inside, keeping your hips down and driving your feet. It's those little things that separate you from all those other offensive linemen."

The NFL Combine runs Feb. 23 - March 2.