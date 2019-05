Montgomery County has hired Steve Wright as its new boys basketball coach.

The veteran high school coach has spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Transylvania University.

Wright returns to the high school sidelines where he has 31 years of experience, with stops at Southwestern, South Laurel, Laurel County and Walton-Verona.

His career record is 697-247. Wright has the second-most wins of any active head coach in the state of Kentucky.