Stoops: 'This is where my heart is. This is where I want to be.'

According to Noles247, Mark Stoops met with Florida State officials last week about their open head coach position and was not offered the job. The report also said that he is not expected to meet with the Seminoles again.

Mark Stoops walks off the field following Kentucky's 29-21 loss to Florida. (Regina Rickert)

The Kentucky head coach has been attached to speculation surrounding the Florida State job ever since Willie Taggart was fired.

Following Saturday's 50-7 win over UT Martin, Stoops addressed his involvement with the Seminoles' opening.

"Florida State, I had a great experience there," said Stoops. "It afforded me the opportunity to be here. And I love it here. I've been very fortunate. I have great administration."

"The fans, our players, the recruits and this is where my heart is. This is where I want to be. So I'm going to be at Kentucky. I felt like I was answering too many questions with recruits and just felt like it was time to answer those questions directly and be honest with them. And this is where I want to be. So this is what I want to do."

Stoops is now 42-44 in his seven seasons at Kentucky and he is now going to a bowl game for the fourth straight season. His Wildcats (6-5) will host Louisville in the regular season finale.