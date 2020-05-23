Stoops asks UK fans to pray for linebacker

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops made a plea on Saturday asking Wildcat fans to rally behind linebacker Chris Oats, who is hospitalized with a serious medical issue.

"#BBN, we hope you’ll join us in keeping @christopheroats and his family in your thoughts and prayers." Stoops said on Twiiter.

"He’s in the hospital due to a medical issue we can confirm isn’t related to COVID 19. He’s expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future, but beyond that his family has requested that their privacy be respected during this time," Stoops tweeted out.

Last season, Oats played in 12 games for the Cats, making 46 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Oats was expected to be a starter for the Wildcats in 2020.