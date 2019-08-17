Stoops impressed with defense following UK's second scrimmage

Last Saturday, Mark Stoops was disappointed with his defense following Kentucky's first scrimmage. This time around in their second scrimmage, he was impressed with their progress and urgency.

He added that all three units did some really good things, but at times, the offense or defense had success because the other side was sloppy. He knows they can clean that up and was just glad his defense rose to the challenge.

"Defensively, we were a little more sound as far as making them work," said Stoops. "Our position on the ball was better. Not as many explosive plays offensively."

Stoops also liked the progress of his offense.

"Offensively, we will be fine. We will be good. They continue to run the ball very effectively. The system we have in place there are some hard plays to defend."

Kentucky opens the season August 31 against Toledo.