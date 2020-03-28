Stoops, Wildcats hopeful to play in 2020

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is optimistic there will be a 2020 college football season, but admits, "I try to stay in my lane as best as possible."

Spring football practice was abruptly halted and the annual Blue-White game canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But Stoops said his team will continue to prepare for an upcoming season, when his team is told it can resume training.

"This is much bigger than the University of Kentucky, so we will do the things necessary and do what we are told, but as of right now we are preparing to play," Stoops said in a video conference on Friday.

The coach said none of his players had been directly impacted by the virus, despite one player testing positive for flu.

Stoops said he's hopeful the NCAA will soon allow coaches to hold team online team meetings, to talk about football and academics.

“They are like much of the country. It’s an inconvenience but we’ve got to keep things in perspective. That’s my message to players when I talk to them individually about certain issues and certain things," Stoops said.

"It gives you a great opportunity to spend quality family time," Stoops added. "I think that’s very, very important. We’ll continue first and foremost to support that. But then, it’s doing the things necessary that you can with the program, whether it be staying on top of staff and encouraging staff to do their part with their position group and the team."

